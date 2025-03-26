Dansville voters approve $5.8 million school improvement project

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

DANSVILLE, N.Y. – Voters in Dansville approved a school capital improvement project Tuesday. The $5.8 million plan passed with a margin of 137 to 19.

This marks the first phase of improvements, which include replacing the roof on the elementary school and addressing water-damaged ceiling tiles that have exceeded their life expectancy, resulting in active leaks throughout the building. The project also covers HVAC upgrades and new carpeting.

Officials said the majority of the project would be funded by state building aid. They also said they expect phase I of this project to be completed by the fall of 2026.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI