Dansville woman charged with vehicular manslaughter in crash that killed her passenger

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. – A Dansville woman is accused of driving impaired and killing her passenger.

Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Shiella Schledorn, 60, of Dansville on Jan. 12.

Deputies say they were called to Stagecoach Road in Conesus for a one-car crash around 7 p.m. on Dec. 3. They say Schledorn’s vehicle left the east side of the road and hit a culvert. She was trapped. Her passenger, Robert Alford, 51, of Dansville, died at the scene.

Schledorn has been charged with second-degree felony vehicular manslaughter, driving while ability impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired by drugs combination, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and other traffic violations.

She was arraigned and remanded to jail on $20,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.