DA’s office: Deadly shooting in Scottsville was in self-defense

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. — The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office has determined that a shooting in the Village of Scottsville that killed a 43-year-old was in self-defense.

The shooting happened the early morning of June 30 on Main Street. Sheriff’s deputies say a homeowner shot Scottsville resident Kevin DeFlavis after he broke into the home during a burglary. Deputies also say the homeowner had a no contact order of protection against DeFlavis.

The district attorney’s office reviewed the case and determined this month that the homeowner was justified in his actions.