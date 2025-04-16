DA’s office files petition seeking to remove Andrae Evans after sexual harassment allegations

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Monroe County’s district attorney has filed a petition seeking to remove Andrae Evans from his position as the Irondequoit Town Supervisor, following his sexual harassment allegations.

DA Sandra Doorley filed the petition with the New York State Appellate Division. Her office has been reviewing the findings of a report that claims Evans made multiple sexual comments to a female employee of the town in 2024.

Doorley said there will be a scheduling order from the Appellate Division in the coming weeks. Doorley filed the judgment under Public Officers Law §36. In a statement, her office said:

“Following a referral from the Irondequoit Town Board and the Irondequoit Police Department, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the current findings and conducted an outside investigation to determine if any criminal charges or penalties are appropriate. Upon review, it was determined that the petition for a judgment under Public Officers Law §36 is the most appropriate action at this time. This statute provides that this petition may be filed by the District Attorney.”

Back in February, the Irondequoit Town Board voted to censure Evans. During a town board workshop meeting, Evans said the accusations were politically motivated and he had been unjustly accused.