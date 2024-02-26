Dateline reruns Brittanee Drexel story: Developments since the episode first aired

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday, Dateline aired “The Long Walk” on the murder of Brittanee Drexel.

There have been several developments in the case since that episode first aired. Most recently, in November the mother of Brittanee Drexel filed a new lawsuit. Dawn Pleckan is suing a South Carolina hotel.

The Chili teen disappeared in 2009 while on spring break in Myrtle Beach. Her remains were found in 2022 when her killer confessed to the crime.

Attorneys representing the Drexel estate and her mother announced the suit against Bar Harbor resort. That’s where Drexel stayed in Myrtle Beach when she vanished. The suit alleges the teen stayed there as a minor without parents or guardians, and no policies in place to alert law enforcement about that.

“This has been a long time coming and it needs to come full circle. Brittanee needs justice.” said Pleckan.

The lawsuit asks for a jury trial and damages.

In October of 2022 Raymond Moody was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to Brittanee’s rape and murder.