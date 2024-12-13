Dates announced for 2025 Lilac Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Lilac Festival will once again run for 10 days in a row at Highland Park. The 127th annual Lilac Festival will run from Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 18.

The festival typically draws 500,000 or more visitors with its music, food, shopping, and the fragrant scents of multiple lilac varieties. Highland Park has the largest collection of lilacs in the northeast. Vendors, artists, and sponsors can apply to take part in the 2025 festival online here.

Organizers will announce the music lineup and details on other festivities later. Here’s the schedule so far:

May 9: Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and festival grounds open at 10:30 a.m.

