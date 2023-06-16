Dates announced for Bills training camp at St. John Fisher

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will return to St. John Fisher University for training starting on Wednesday, July 26.

Tickets will be available to the public on Monday, June 26 starting at 1 p.m. Tickets are free but limited. Once they’re available, you can get tickets here. For season ticket members, they will receive an email about how to get tickets.

Tickets are only available online. You can select up to two practices to attend and one person can order only up to six tickets per practice.

In total, there are 10 practices open to the public at Fisher along with one practice at Highmark Stadium and one that’s closed to the public. Here are the dates and start times for practices:

Wednesday, July 26 at 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, July 27 at 9:45 a.m.

Friday, July 28 at 9:45 a.m.

Sunday, July 30 at 9:45 a.m.

Monday, July 31 at 9:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3 at 9:45 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 at Highmark Stadium from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 at 11:45 a.m.

Monday, Aug 7, closed to the public

Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10 at 9:45 a.m.

There is no parking at the Fisher campus. Fans can take a shuttle bus for $1 from the parking lots at Pittsford Mendon High School at 472 Mendon Road or Pittsford Sutherland High School at 55 Sutherland Street. Bills merchandise will be available to buy at the training camp.

The Bills are preparing for the 2023 season, which kicks off with a Monday night game on September 11 at the New York Jets.