Dates released for 2023 Corn Hill Arts Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 55th annual Corn Hill Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9, the festival organizers announced on Tuesday.

The festival runs along nine streets in the historic Corn Hill neighborhood and is organized by residents of the neighborhood. You can learn more here.

You can expect unique, handcrafted creations from 300 artists for the 2023 festival along with four music stages, food trucks, beer, wine gardens, and family activities. The money raised during the festival goes back into Corn Hill and surrounding neighborhoods to provide everything from scholarships to the upkeep of buildings.