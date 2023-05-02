Daughter sentenced for killing her mother in Greece in 2020; Another teen sentenced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 19-year-old woman was sentenced for causing the death of her mother in Greece days after Christmas of 2020. A man, 18, was also sentenced for killing the mother, who was found dead with a gunshot wound at her home.

Both Richard Avila and Hannah Thomas pleaded guilty in January to Manslaughter in the 1st Degree. They will spend 25 years in prison plus 5 years of post-release supervision.

On December 29, 2020, Avila and Thomas, who were 16 and 17 at the time, were pulled over for a traffic stop in Missouri. Police in Saint Robert, Missouri tried to make contact with their family members in Greece. That’s when the Greece Police Department arrived at the house of Ottilia Piros and found her dead.

The teenagers were sent back to New York State to face homicide charges and pleaded guilty over two years later. Police in Greece and Missouri, along with the Monroe County Crime Lab, collaborated to investigate the case.

“Ottilia Piros had her life taken from her in a violent act of betrayal,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “We are pleased that both Richard Avila and Hannah Thomas have admitted their guilt and are taking responsibility for her death.”