Daughter takes job at father’s Penfield senior home to be close to him

PENFIELD, N.Y. – Sharon Falcone’s mom and dad moved into the Legacy at Willow Pond five years ago.

After her mom died, her number one priority was to find a way to spend more time with her dad, Louis.

So, she took a job at the senior living home.

“My mother and father were as one as two people could be. And I see a lot of that around here and it’s something you don’t see nowadays and it’s just a beautiful thing to be part of,” she said.

Sharon started working there a little over two months ago – and says she and her dad love it.

“This generation has given us everything we have and more, and we should appreciate it,” Sharon Falcone said.