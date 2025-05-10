Daughter’s desperate plea unheard: Fairport grandmother dies in Puerto Rico hospital

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – A grandmother from Fairport, Gerry Bergstrom, died in Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Bergstrom became sick shortly after arriving on the island with her daughter and grandchildren to celebrate Easter. She was admitted to the ICU and transferred between hospitals.

Her daughter, Alexa LaDuke, said she struggled to get either the insurance company or Medicare to cover the cost of an air ambulance back to Strong Memorial Hospital, but neither would.

Bergstrom’s body remains in Puerto Rico awaiting an autopsy.

