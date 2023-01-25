Dave Matthews band is coming to Darien Lake in June

DARIEN, N.Y. — The Dave Matthews band is back on tour this summer and they’re coming to Darien Lake.

The band announced its 10th studio album, the first in five years, titled “walk around the moon,” out May 19.

The band also revealed dates for a 2023 North American Summer Tour, kicking off May 9 in Mexico City. They’ll be at Darien Lake on Wednesday, June 14.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 17. Once they’re available, you can get them here. The start time for the concert in June is set for 7:30 p.m.