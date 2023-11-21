Day after police chief’s DWI arrest, Macedon Town Board calls special meeting

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – Members of the Macedon Town Board will meet Tuesday night in a special session.

While the meeting notice does not indicate the topic, it comes a day after Chief Fabian Rivera was arrested for driving drunk in his patrol vehicle.

The arrest followed a crash near Gananda schools.

He’s charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, and driving with a blood alcohol level above .08 percent.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation.

Fabian Rivera (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

A statement from the Town of Macedon Monday reads:

“Macedon Police Chief, Fabian Rivera was involved in a property damage/accident in a Town Police vehicle this morning at the intersection of Waterford Road & Gananda Parkway and charged with a DWI. This is an ongoing investigation, and the Town of Macedon has no further comment at this time.”

News10NBC reporter Eriketa Cost will be at Tuesday’s meeting and will provide updates here as they become available.