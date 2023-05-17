Day six of the Lilac Festival shows that attendance is up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lots of eyes are on the PGA championship at Oak Hill. But, there’s another big event going on.

Its day six of the lilac festival- which returned to its traditional 10-day schedule this year and vendors say it’s been a good thing.

Jessica Schaubroeck has been working at this lemonade stand for about five years. But, it’s been here for over 10- and it’s been a good year.

“Oh my goodness, tens of thousands honestly, especially between the different booths we have,” Schaubroeck said.

The PGA has brought thousands to Rochester, and some of them are no doubt checking out the Lilac Fest. The owner of The Big Cheese, Jack Kolassa says he’s seen an increase.

“I think especially this first weekend there was a lot more people. Maybe if some people were coming this week they’re more likely to come on that first weekend,” Kolassa said.

Vendors say they’re happy the festival is back to a 10-day run instead of being spread over three weekends like during the pandemic.

“I think the 10 days in a row does have its own momentum where the point that people are coming multiple days throughout the week then can enjoy that as well as the PGA in town the same week,” Kolassa said.

And that momentum doesn’t just hit a few vendors, Schaubroeck saw it the first weekend with her stand.

“Saturday I had a line up the hill here for eight hours straight so we did at least six or seven thousand people that day I bet,” Schaubroeck said.

The festival is open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Highland Park and ends Sunday