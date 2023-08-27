Day two of the Fairport Music Festival draws thousands

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Day two of the Fairport Music Festival brought out thousands of music lovers on Saturday. They came out to see their favorite bands take the stage.

There was also something else that keeps these festival goers coming back every year.

The music festival started on Friday and it goes through Sunday. It brings a variety of music like rock, folk alternative and country. And that’s not all, there’s also food and kids’ activities, something for the whole family.

It also raises money to give back to a local children’s hospital.

As soon as you enter the Village of Fairport you can’t help but move to the rhythm of the music that’s playing throughout the streets during the music festival. It’s three days of music, food and fun!

That’s what keeps Brittane Fetterman coming back to the music festival every year. She brought her friend Samantha Yavorek with her to join in the festivities.

“Yeah, we are having a great time. It’s a lot of fun. We’re having a wonderful time. We are here at Iron Smoke Distillery. I’ve never been here. Trying to show Sam a little bit of Fairport. Exactly enjoying the vibes, music,” Fetterman and Yavorek said.

A mother and sonm Lonna Hart and Justin Hart were at the festival having a good time. They explained it’s all for a great cause.

“We really support Golisano so yeah,” Hart said.

One of Justin’s favorite things to enjoy at the music festival is all the familiar faces he sees. He loves how it brings the community together.

“Honestly, it’s meeting the people that you know and see every day. It’s the people and we love live music, but it’s interacting with people that you see around town,” Hart said.

There are six stages and dozens of artists all performing at this music festival. The last performance on Saturday night will be held at the Iron Smoke Distillery. Hundreds of people were there to get a front seat for the performance.

“One of my friends is in the band here at the bar tonight, so I’m excited to check him out. I haven’t had the opportunity to check him out, so it’s going to be a good time,” Jermaine Blue said.

Blue moved out of the area to Raliegh, NC. He says old traditions are hard to break. What keeps him and his buddies coming back every year is no surprise.

“The people, the food and definitely the music,” Blue said.

Since 2005 the event has raised over $2M for the Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong.

Sunday is the last day of the festival.