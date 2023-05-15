Daycare worker arrested for injuring child in her care

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Lauren Kuhn, 21, of Canandaigua was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

An investigation revealed that on March 17, 2023, while working at a daycare in the Town of Farmington, she caused an injury to a child in her care. The child was four months old at the time, and the child is fine now.

She was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge at a later date in the Town of Farmington Court.