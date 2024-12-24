Days after city’s encampment sweep, Rochester’s homeless receive vital meals, support from local volunteers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Volunteers from across Rochester gathered Monday night to deliver food and gifts to those experiencing homelessness. Organizations such as Operation Caring Hearts and Raw Recovery aimed to spread holiday cheer and provide much-needed support.

Rebecca Mearns of Operation Caring Hearts emphasized the importance of their efforts, saying, “Spreading some Christmas cheer tonight…these people are human beings out here, you know, and, they struggle every day in the elements and, you know, we need more resources for them.”

For people like Sheila Roan Martell, who is experiencing homelessness, these gestures are a reminder that people still care.

“The homeless need more support. We need it, we need it, we need it,” she said. “For these businesses to come together and show that they care. That’s an important message they’re sending.”

Despite the warm meal, many believe more needs to be done to address the root causes of homelessness.

Maggie Cain from Raw Recovery highlighted the need for political action, saying, “Speak to council, going to city council meetings, because the main issue is with the person who runs this city. That’s the person who decided to do the sweep. That would be Mayor Evans.”

Jake Bishop of the Dezio Gingello Foundation echoed the sentiment, saying, “Nobody, especially veterans, should be out here on a cold night. And if we have resources to get police down here to move people out of encampments, we absolutely have the money to be able to go over there and put it into a budget to get somebody to stay overnight.”

This event follows recent reports from homeless advocates about a city sweep of one of Rochester’s encampments. Advocates vow to continue fighting against such actions.

Rochester offers various resources for those experiencing homelessness.

