Deadline approaching for artists looking to sell or perform at Corn Hill Arts Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The deadline is approaching for artists looking to sell or perform at the 57th annual Corn Hill Arts Festival in July.

Artists looking to sell have until March 20 to apply. The application fee is $40 and there will be a cash prize for best art in different categories, decided by a jury. You can apply here. Here are the categories for the awards:

Jewelry

Mixed Media

Painting, Drawing & Graphics

Photography

Pottery & Ceramics

Sculpture & Glass

Weaving, Leather & Textiles

Woodworking

Consumable Crafts (Packaged Food, Candles, Lotions, etc)

There’s also a separate application for emerging artists, due online or by mail on June 7. Emerging artists must pay an application and exhibitor fee of $85 but, if they’re not accepted into the show, they’ll be refunded $50. You can apply here by uploading three images of your work.

Entertainers can apply to perform at the festival here. The website says the information will be accepted and reviewed between January to March. If you’re a food vendor looking to sell, you can learn how the apply here. Applications must be postmarked by April 14, 2025.

The Corn Hill Arts Festival takes place during the weekend of July 12 and 13. The festival takes place throughout the Corn Hill neighborhood.