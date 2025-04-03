Deadline for REAL ID approaching, as it will be required to board airplanes for New York residents

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The deadline for obtaining a REAL ID is fast approaching, with May 7 set as the date when these IDs will be required for boarding flights within the U.S.

With just over a month remaining, many people are rushing to secure a new license. In some areas across the country, DMV offices are experiencing high demand, with appointments filling up quickly.

A passport can still be used to fly domestically, but a standard license alone will not be sufficient without a star or a flag printed on it. A license with a flag on it is, known as an enhanced license, can also be used to fly between Canada, Mexico and some countries in the Caribbean, the New York DMV website states.

According to the DMV website, there are no additional fees for a REAL ID. For an enhanced license, the fee is $30. To learn more about applying for a REAL ID, click here.

RELATED: New York residents need REAL ID to board airplanes beginning in May

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.