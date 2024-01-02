Deadline for RPD Citizen’s Police Academy approaches

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy (C.P.A.) starts Wednesday, Jan. 10. The 10-week program teaches participants how the department operates, recruits, and trains its officers. Every week, RPD instructors focus on one or two lessons including firearms training with police officers, de-escalation exercises, demonstrations of how police handle vehicle stops, drug sales, and more.

RPD established the CPA in 1992 to build public trust between officers and city residents.

Classes will be held at the Public Safety Training Facility, 1190 Scottsville Road unless indicated on the schedule.

All classes are from 6-9 p.m. The schedule is as follows:

Session #1 – Jan. 10

State of the Rochester Police Department

Recruiting and Hiring Process for RPD Officers

Session #2 – Jan. 17

Introduction to RPD Patrol Sections

Neighborhood Service Centers

Session #3 –Jan. 24

Professional Standards Section (Internal Affairs)

Officer Wellness

Session #4 – Jan. 31

Firearms (includes firearms safety) – Attendees experience firing a handgun on the police range and engage in judgmental shooting

Less Lethal Option Overview

Session #5 – Feb. 7

Crisis Intervention/Forensic Intervention Teams

Domestic Violence and Conflict Management (De-Escalation Techniques)

Session #6 – Feb. 14

Vehicle Stops and Tactical Approaches

Session #7 – Feb. 21

Introduction to Special Investigation Section (Narcotics) – Attendees Experience Hands-on Demonstration of Illegal Drugs Sold/Used in the City of Rochester

Introduction to License Investigation Unit and Economic Crimes (tips given to avoid being scammed)

Session #8 – Feb. 28

Introduction to Criminal Investigation Division- Homicide and Serious Crimes

Body Worn Camera Program- Policies, Procedures and Demonstrations

Session #9 – March 6

Defensive Tactics – Unarmed Defense and Use of Force Continuum (levels of force used by RPD officers demonstrated with attendees participation)

Session #10 – March 13