Deadline is approaching for city residents to pre-apply for grant to fix up home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Listen up City of Rochester homeowners. If your house desperately needs repairs but you’re short on cash, you may be able to get a grant to help.

The city got some federal money to offer 40 homeowners, $40,000 each to fix up their homes. You have until Monday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. to pre-apply for one of these grants.

You have to live in the home that you’re trying to fix up and it has to be in pretty dire need of repairs. But not everyone who wants the money, will get it.

The aim of Rochester’s Targeted Home Improvement Program is to improve housing quality and ensure safe living conditions in the city.

To qualify, you have to own and live in a one to four unit residential property in the city. Your household income, for a family of four, cannot exceed $77,000 and if you get the grant, you have to use it to address lead-based paint hazards, health and safety issues or to correct code violations.

You need to go to a neighborhood service center to fill out the application. The city is then going to have a lottery to see who is actually awarded the grant money. The drawings will take place at each neighborhood service center office at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 27. People who applied are welcome to attend but aren’t required to.

Northwest Neighborhood Service Center:

400 Dewey Ave.

585-428-7620

NWOffice@CityofRochester.Gov

Northeast Neighborhood Service Center:

500 Norton St.

585-428-7660

NSCNEOffice@CityofRochester.Gov

Southwest Neighborhood Service Center:

923 Genesee St.

585-428-7630

NSCSWOffice@CityofRochester.Gov

Southeast Neighborhood Service Center:

320 N. Goodman St., Suite 209

585-428-7640

NSCSEOffice@CityofRochester.Gov

