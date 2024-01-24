Deadline near for submitting suggestions for 7 RCSD schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — You have just over 24 hours to submit ideas for the renaming of schools in the Rochester City School District.

The district is seeking your input on the names for seven schools. It’s part of the district’s reconfiguration plan, which will create four new middle schools and a new high school. Two other schools were chosen because they are named after slave owners.

The Board of Education will vote on the suggested names at its meeting on Feb. 13. Those names will then go to the state Education Department.

To submit suggestions, email publicforum@rcsdk12.org.