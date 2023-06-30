Deadline to apply for FAFSA is Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The deadline to apply for federal student aid is Friday, June 30. The application for FAFSA must be postmarked by Friday.

Colleges use FAFSA forms to determine a student’s eligibility for federal grants and loans as well as their own grants, scholarships, and loans. Students can be considered for grants like the Pell Grant, provided by the government based on need. Unlike a loan, you don’t have to pay back this grant

Current college students in New York State may still be eligible for a partial and full Pell Grant if their classes are still in session.

You can fill out a FAFSA form here.