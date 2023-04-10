Deadline to pass state budget is Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. — The deadline for lawmakers to pass the New York State budget is Monday. The budget for the 2023 fiscal year is still being held up by two issues, bail reform and housing.

The original deadline to approve the budget was April 1 but lawmakers agreed to extend the deadline to April 10. They also reached an agreement to pay state employees up until April 10.

Lawmakers have debated over changes to the 2019 law that ended cash bail for most people charged with misdemeanors or non-violent felonies. Gov. Kathy Hochul has advocated for removing part of the reform that requires judges to use only the “least restrictive means” to ensure that defendants return to court. Removing it would allow judges more discretion to keep people accused of crimes in jail.

The other issue holding up a vote is a proposal to create 800,000 homes statewide to combat the housing crisis, part of the New York Housing Compact. The proposal would involve changing zoning laws to build homes where they’re currently not allowed, such as near public transit systems.