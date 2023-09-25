Deadline to apply for NYS Trooper exam is October 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York State Police said that they have received over 10K applications to take the trooper entrance exam so far. Applications opened on July 1 and the deadline to apply is October 1.

Earlier in this year Governor Kathy Hochul approved a request from the New York State Police to raise the maximum age to apply to become a New York State Trooper from 29 to 34. As a result, almost 2,400 individuals between those ages have taken advantage of this change and applied. Military applicants may be able to apply up until the age of 42.

The New York State Police also revised its tattoo policy in 2022. Candidates may now have tattoos capable of being covered by wearing a properly fitted long sleeve uniform shirt or business attire, with no portion of the tattoo showing.

You can learn about becoming a New York State Trooper and sign up to take the exam here.




