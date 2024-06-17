Deadly bicycle crash highlights importance of staying alert and aware

LIVONIA, N.Y. — A 79-year-old man died Saturday morning after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Livingston County. The deadly crash is a stark reminder of the dangers cyclists face when riding on public roads.

“I just travel on my bicycle. It’s what I do. It’s how I get back and forth to either my friend’s house or whatever I’m doing,” said Ernest Lane, who frequently rides along Route 15 to Livonia and crosses Bronson Hill Road.

Lane says to stay safe, it comes down to staying alert and moving with traffic.

“I mostly just stay with traffic or ya know lookout. Look both ways, stuff like that,” he said. “I don’t ride against traffic at least.”

In New York, bicyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as drivers with some exceptions. Apart from interstate highways, expressways, and thruways where bicycles are banned, drivers must share the road.

“Drivers are pretty attentive to at least bikers that are on the side or in the bike lane,” said Kenio Lane, who feels safe riding down East Avenue in Rochester. His advice: “All I can say is be aware of your surroundings.”

AAA recommends drivers always yield to cyclists, give at least three feet of clearance when passing, and never honk at anyone riding a bike. Tips that can save lives.

“I’ll tail. I’ll try and tail the car in front of me and the car behind me will give me space to ride. Ya, I really haven’t had any issues,” Kenio Lane said.

Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating how the deadly crash happened but say it was not criminal in nature. The victim’s name has not been released yet.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.