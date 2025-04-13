Deadly crash: Woman runs red light and hits parked fire truck with its emergency lights on, police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 35-year-old woman died after driving northbound on Hudson Avenue, running a red light at the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Avenue D, and hitting the back of a parked Rochester fire truck with its emergency lights on. Police say this happened at 8:30 am on Sunday.

The firefighters were at a service call, and no one was in the truck at the time. The fire truck was parked and facing north on Hudson Avenue with its emergency lights on.

The victim was driving a black 2002 Volvo and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The passenger in the car, a 32-year-old man, is being treated at the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.