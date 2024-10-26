Deadly fire on Bowman Street under investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A person pulled from a burning home on the city’s east side Friday night has died.

Rochester firefighters responded to a duplex on Bowman Street around 11:30 p.m. They rescued one person, who was taken to the hospital, where they died. No further information about the victim has been released.

It took about 20 minutes and 28 firefighters to get the fire under control. The cause is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping two people find alternative housing.