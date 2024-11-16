Deadly motorcycle crashes on the rise — 15% of all traffic fatalities

Thousands killed yearly in motorcycle crashes

Since October, we’ve reported on 12 motorcycle crashes in Monroe and surrounding counties — crashes in Webster, in Newark, in Le Roy. In more than half of them, either the motorcyclist or a passenger riding with them died — most recently, the man thrown from his cycle in a crash Thursday on Lyell Avenue in Rochester, who died overnight Friday.

The National Traffic Highway Safety Administration says 15% of all traffic fatalities involve motorcyclists. Its latest data, in 2022, shows 6,218 motorcyclists killed in crashes, up 1% from the previous year.

Rick Davis, 61, lost his life July 20, 2023, in a crash when he was hit by a car on Route 20 in East Greenbush, N.Y., just 15 miles south of Albany. His friend lost his leg.

“Things went bad from the beginning,” said Johanna Pino, his mother. “They tried to revive Rick at the accident — they tried to revive him all the way to the hospital and the emergency room — but there was no luck with that. So I told her, ‘Are you trying to tell me my son is dead?’ She said, ‘Yes, I’m sorry.”

Pino says her son was on his was to a meeting of ABATE, which stands for American Bikers Aimed Toward Education. the organization works to push for laws like one promoting motorcycle awareness on state highways. That state Senate bill, which would install signs on state highways stating “Watch for Motorcycles,” has been stuck in committee for more than a year, says ABATE vice president Christopher Pecchio.

Pecchio, like Pino, said drivers need to be more alert.

“Motorcycling in general, I don’t find it dangerous –what makes it dangerous is when you put the distracted drivers and traffic and people rushing to go nowhere,” he said.

Pecchio says it’s not just up to drivers to watch out for motorcycles. It’s also up to the riders to keep themselves safe on the road.

“A car turning may not even know you are behind them. I know myself, I try to give myself 5 to 10 feet at least,” Pecchio said.

Pino has a message for the public — a quote her late son would always say:

“Think twice — look for the bike.”

Some other tips for motorcycle safety that Pecchio with ABATE shared:

— Ride in the left lane, as there are more chances to be seen.

— Wear bright colors like orange.

— It’s cool to wear a helmet. And it’s New York state law to wear it.