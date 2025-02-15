Deadly two-car crash in Seneca Falls leaves one dead, two hospitalized

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — A car crash happened on Friday night in Seneca Falls, leaving one person dead and two others hospitalized.

According to the Seneca Falls Police, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on State Route 414, near Salcman Road. Two cars collided at the location.

Authorities are currently working to identify the victims involved in the crash. News10NBC will update this story.

