Deadrick Fulwiley pleads guilty to two murders; was a co-defendant of Kelvin Vickers

Deadrick Fulwiley pleads guilty to two murders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The co-defendant of the gang member who killed a Rochester Police officer has pleaded guilty to two different murders.

Deadrick Fulwiley pleaded guilty to the murders of Ricky Collinge Jr. and Myjel Rand, which happened in July 2022.

Those murders were part of three straight days of gang violence in Rochester, which ended with Kelvin Vickers killing RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Vickers also was found guilty of the double murder.

Fulwiley will get 30 years to life in prison.

Another suspect, Raheim Robinson, remains on trial for Collinge’s and Rand’s murders.