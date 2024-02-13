People call out NFL for not broadcasting sign language performance of national anthem

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People are calling out the NFL and CBS for not broadcasting the American Sign Language performances during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The broadcast team introduced the ASL interpreters including Daniel Durant, a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf, who signed the national anthem. However, the broadcast didn’t show sign language performances of the national anthem, “America the Beautiful”, or “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

On social media, Oscar-winning deaf actress Marlee Matlin called out CBS saying that she is “absolutely shocked” for not showing the ASL performances. Rep. Joe Morelle said in a letter that the NFL and CBS are “more interested in appearing to do the right thing than actually doing the right thing. If Sunday’s Super Bowl was a showcase of the NFL’s commitment to diversity, then you have a lot of work to do.”

Durant was chosen to sign the national anthem after he stared in the movie “CODA” and performed on Dancing with the Stars.