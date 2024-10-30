Deaf couple’s discrimination lawsuit against Brighton Police will proceed

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A deaf couple’s discrimination lawsuit will continue against the Brighton Police Department.

The U.S. District Court ruled on Wednesday to deny the dismissal request by the Town of Brighton. As News10NBC has reported, Doug and Mary Karol Matchett are suing the department after they contacted 911 several times for their deaf son who was in mental distress.

The Matchett family says they asked for an ASL interpreter but were denied each time. The family filed the lawsuit after their son took his own life, arguing that effective communication could have saved his life.

The family’s lawyer said the goal is to change policies.