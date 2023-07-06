Dealership in East Rochester hit by car thieves Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC’s been reporting for months on the thousands of stolen cars in our area. Wednesday night an East Rochester car dealership got hit again by thieves. News10NBC looks at how dealership owners are trying to protect their businesses.

Police tell us a KIA was stolen Wednesday night from Vision KIA on East Linden Avenue. Thursday afternoon it was found in Rochester. News10NBC’s Patrick Moussignac talked to Brad McAreavy, President of the Rochester Automobile Dealership Association who says this is a longtime problem for dealerships.

“It’s not uncommon for any car to be a potential target for someone who is looking to steal it,” said McAreavy.

He says the recent spike in car thefts at local dealerships is very frustrating.

“They’re trying to protect not only their cars, some of these cars are customer cars that are in there for service, and there’s nothing worse than having to call a customer and tell them their car had been vandalized or stolen,” said McAreavy.

Early Thursday morning East Rochester Police were called to Vision KIA. Thieves came in a car stolen from Brighton, ditched it, and left in a Kia from the lot. McAreavy says dealerships need help in the form of tougher laws.

“Despite their efforts they have many of these thieves on camera. They have surveillance video, handed it over, and there just isn’t really much activity going on with that. So they’re really left with no other choice but to try to protect themselves without much help,” said McAreavy.

The stolen KIA was found Thursday afternoon in Rochester and towed to the East Rochester Police Department for processing. There are arrests in this case, but Chief Michael Brandenburg says other have been made recently.

“We’ve made two so far — both juveniles. We have other suspects,” said Brandenburg.

McAreavy says the cost of repairs to damaged cars takes a heavy toll on the dealerships.

“Reporting continuous claims to their insurance company is going to result in a increase in their premiums. You can’t win in either scenario. You’re almost, in some cases, better off absorbing the costs, and doing the repairs yourself,” said McAreavy.

Back in April, police say six teens trying to steal two KIAs from Vision hit an officer trying to stop them. He was not seriously injured.