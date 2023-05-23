Dean of Eastman School of Music leaving after 2023-2024 academic year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Jamal Rossi, the current dean of the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester, announced that he will not seek reappointment following the end of the 2023–2024 academic year. Rossi has served as the Joan and Martin Messinger Dean since 2014.

During his tenure, Rossi hired more than 60 percent of the current Eastman faculty and oversaw several capital and infrastructure projects, and created several new divisions and programs at the school. Under Rossi’s leadership, Eastman secured 138 new endowed scholarships (in addition to adding significant gifts to 74 existing endowed scholarships) and created 11 new endowed professorships.

Rossi established Eastman’s first diversity committee; led the creation of the ROCmusic Collaborative, a partnership program with other arts and civic organizations to provide tuition-free music instruction at recreation centers throughout Rochester; forged a formal partnership with Gateways Music Festival; formed the Eastman Action Commission for Racial Justice; created the George Walker Center for Equity and Inclusion in Music; and hired the school’s first associate dean for equity and inclusion.

Rossi created or renewed conservatory exchange agreements between Eastman and 13 leading music schools and conservatories around the world. He cofounded the Global Music Education League to promote collaboration and shared teaching, learning, and music-making with more than 70 member institutions around the world.

Most recently Rossi spearheaded the celebration of Eastman’s centennial, which included hosting national conferences and symposia and inviting countless guest artists to Eastman’s campus.

During the rest of his tenure, Rossi will continue to lead the school through a successful reaccreditation, along with continuing the significant fundraising progress made on the Centennial Campaign, as well as advancing the initiatives in the school’s current strategic plan. The University will soon start a national search for the next dean of the Eastman School of Music.