Medical Examiner rules death of Robert Brooks a homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Onondaga Medical Examiner has ruled the death of Robert Brooks a homicide. Brooks, of Greece, died the day after corrections officers beat him at Marcy Correctional Facility.

The medical examiner determined that Brooks died from compression of the neck and multiple blunt impact injuries. Body-worn camera video shows corrections officers beating Brooks on his head, chest, and genital area in the medical exam room on Dec. 9. He died in the hospital.

In New York State, homicide means conduct that causes the death of another person. So far, there have been no criminal charges in Brooks’ death. The Onondaga County district attorney is the special prosecutor on the case.

Seventeen employees at Marcy Correctional Facility have been suspended without pay or have resigned since Brooks’ death. That includes two nurses.

