DEC: Dead geese in Webster have tested positive for bird flu

WEBSTER, N.Y. — In an update on all the dead geese found in Webster, the state Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed that the geese tested positive for the bird flu.

The geese were found dead along the North Pond Park Trail before Christmas. Geese in Syracuse also tested positive.

But geese from Ellison Park in Irondequoit, in Geneva, and near Lake Ontario tested negative.

Bird flu cases in humans are rare.

If you see multiple dead birds while you’re out, you are asked to contact the DEC.