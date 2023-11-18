DEC investigating after ‘landslide’ at Ontario County landfill

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Parts of Ontario County are probably going to be “smelly” for the next few days.

There was a “landslide” at the Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca on Wednesday. That’s on Routes 5 and 20, between Canandaigua and Geneva. Nobody was hurt.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is now investigating after 3.5 acres of permanent cap slid down the southwest face of the landfill.

Casella Recycling owns that landfill.

If you smell anything funky in that region — that may be it.