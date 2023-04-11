DEC reminds people of burn ban to prevent wildfires across the state

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding New Yorkers that a burn ban is in effect.

The ban is in an effort to prevent forest fires. The DEC’s map shows that the Finger Lakes region is at moderate risk of fires. The DEC says the leading cause of springtime forest fires is debris and brush burning.

“Under the current conditions, with all the dead grass and leaves, the tree leaves aren’t out yet,” said DEC Forest Ranger Lt. Scott Jackson. “The green grass hasn’t started growing so the sunlight is hitting the ground directly and the dead grass and leaves are readily available to burn. Especially when we’re having drier conditions like we’re having this week.”

The burn ban runs from March 16 through May 14.