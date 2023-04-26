DEC uses controlled burns to prevent forest fires in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY – State conservation officials continue their fight against brush fires. They’ve been an issue across New York in recent weeks. The State Department of Environmental Conservation says controlled burns are one way they can prevent them.

Earlier this month, forest rangers and DEC workers held a prescribed burn of more than 75 acres in Sonyea State Forest in Steuben County.

DEC officials say in addition to preventing out of control wildfires, controlled burns also promote habitat growth for native species and help eradicate invasive species.

And, a reminder that there’s a burn ban in effect until May 14.