DEC will hold meeting in Rochester about fishing in Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officials from the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation and other groups will speak in Rochester about sport fishing in Lake Ontario and answer questions about management action along with research at the lake.

The DEC is holding a meeting on Tuesday, June 6 at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club on 658 Bay Front South. It begins at 7 p.m.

At the meetings, fishers will have the opportunity to speak directly with officials after a brief presentation. The Lake Ontario Unit Leader and regional fisheries managers are also organizing the meeting.

You can learn more about sport fishing by downloading the HuntFishNY App.