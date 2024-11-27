Decades-long wait for military records: Navy vet shares similar struggle to Vietnam War hero’s son

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New developments have emerged in an investigation into missing military documents, affecting veterans and their families. Navy veteran Dan Lynch shared his own experience after learning about George Rose’s struggle to obtain a military headstone for his father, decorated Vietnam veteran Donald Rose.

Lynch, who watched the story unfold, said, “I think it’s unconscionable to put somebody through that.”

George Rose, the son of Army Ranger and Special Forces Captain Donald Rose, has been unable to secure a military headstone for his father because the Army cannot locate his discharge papers. Donald Rose earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and Silver Star, among other honors, for his service in Vietnam. Despite his accolades, the Army has not been able to produce the necessary documentation.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC’s Chief Investigative Reporter, visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Highland Park to uncover more about the situation. He explained that Donald Rose’s paperwork might have been lost in the 1973 fire at the National Personnel Records Building in St. Louis, which destroyed 16 to 18 million military documents.

Lynch, who also faced challenges obtaining his own military records, shared his frustration: “I couldn’t believe the medals that guy had. And I’m like – and they don’t believe him for a freakin’ headstone?”

The Army’s only suggestion to George Rose has been to file a Freedom of Information request for his father’s discharge papers. Despite submitting these requests, the response has been “unable to locate.” George Rose plans to file another request, including News10NBC’s stories as evidence.

Donald Rose, who returned to Rochester as an accountant and Shriner, was known for his generosity and often welcomed those in need into his home. Tragically, in 2010, he was stabbed and killed by someone he had invited in. His obituary recognizes him as a decorated veteran.

