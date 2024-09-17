Decision 2024: Guide to voter registration, mail-in voting, and whose on your ballot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day, a day to encourage all eligible voters to register before election day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

This year’s ballot will include the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump, in addition to many key local races. Here’s what you need to know and some important deadlines:

How can you register to vote?

In New York State, you can register to vote online by completing forms that are sent to your county’s board of elections. You’ll need your state driver’s license or non-driver ID, a social security number, and a ZIP code that’s on-record with the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old, not be in prison for a felony conviction, and not claim the right to vote elsewhere. You must also be a resident of New York State and your county, city, or village for at least 30 days before the election.

You can register to vote, join a political party, or change your political party here. Applications must be received by your board of elections no later than Oct. 26. You can also register to vote in-person at your local board of elections no later than Oct. 26.

How can you check to see if you’re registered?

You can enter your name and other information into this online tool to see if you’re registered to vote in New York State. You can also find your designated polling site and track your absentee ballot if you have one. If you vote on election day, you’ll have one designated polling site, unlike early voting where you’ll have multiple to choose from. Polling locations may change from year-to-year.

How can you apply for an early mail or absentee ballot?

In New York State, any registered voter can apply for an early mail ballot. You can request a ballot online here or at your local county board of elections.

You can apply for an absentee ballot if you’ll be absent from your county on election day, if you’re unable to go to a polling site because of illness or disability, or other reasons. You can see more details and apply online here.

Once you’ve received your early mail or absentee ballot, here’s how to send it in:

Put it in the mail ensuring that it receives a postmark no later than Nov. 5. It must be received by the County Board of Elections no later than Nov. 12.

Bring it to your county’s board of elections no later than Nov. 5 by 9 p.m.

Bring it to an early voting poll site in your county between Oct. 26 and Nov. 3.

Bring it to a poll site in your county on Nov. 5 by 9 p.m.

Whose on the ballot in Monroe County?

The 2024 election will decide who gets elected as president but there are many other races locally and statewide. Here are some of the key races in Monroe County. You can see a complete list of races on the Monroe County Board of Elections website or on your county’s board of elections website.

Presidential race:

Vice President Kamala Harris (Democrat)

Former President Donald Trump (Republican)

U.S. Senator for New York State:

Senator Kristen Gillibrand (Democrat and Working Families)

Michael Sapraicone (Republican and Conservative)

Diane Sare (LaRouche)

County Clerk:

County Clerk Jamie Romeo (Democrat and Working Families)

Peter Vazquez (Republican and Conservative)

Ann Lewis (Monroe County Integrity)

25th Congressional District:

Rep. Joe Morelle (Democrat and Working Families)

Gregg Sadwick (Republican)

State Supreme Court (pick two):

Erin Skinner (Democrat and Working Families)

John Bringewatt (Democrat and Working Families)

Stacey Romeo (Republican and Conservative)

Ed White (Republican and Conservative)

Erin Sanger Skinner (Judicial Integrity)

Family Court Judge:

Ella Marshall (Democrat and Working Families)

County Court Judge: