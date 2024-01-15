Decision 2024: Monday marks start of presidential primaries

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

The 2024 presidential primaries officially begin Monday. Voters in Iowa will make their voices heard in Monday’s Iowa Caucus. The presidential hopefuls were out in full force to make their final pitches.

Former President Donald Trump has a historic lead in the state — 48%. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are in a close battle for second.

The candidates still in the running made stops across the state, despite the blistering cold conditions. They’re hoping the cold won’t stop voters from caucusing.

Trump is urging his supporters to brave the conditions and get out to vote.

“So brave the weather and go out and save America, because that’s what you’re doing,” Trump said. “This is really about saving our country.”

