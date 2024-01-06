Decision delayed on parole for man accused of repeatedly exposing himself

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Registered sex offender Paul Goodrell was in Ontario County Court on Friday for a decision on whether his parole should be revoked.

Goodrell, who has been arrested at least nine times since 1989, has spent several years in state prison and he was last released in July. He was arrested in December at least three times on public lewdness charges, accused of exposing himself in various stores around Canandaigua and Farmington.

A mother of an alleged victim of Goodrell shared a photo of whom she says is Goodrell exposing himself in the Walmart in Canandaigua back in 2021. She said her child has since become anxious and suffers from mental health problems because of it.

Goodrell’s lawyer asked the judge for a delay on the decision, saying he needed more time. The District Attorney’s office agreed to that request.

Ontario County District Attorney James Ritts said Friday represented a step in the right direction.

“A victory would be that it never happened — but for now knowing where he is and that he doesn’t have access to more children is certainly a little bit of relief,” Ritts said.

Investigators believe Goodrell spent time in the area of Eastview Mall and are asking anyone with information to call 911. In the meantime, he will stay behind bars until his court appearance next month.