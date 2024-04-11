DEEP Arts event shows work of Ukrainian student refugees helped by JCC Krakow

Arts event focuses on Ukrainian refugees, aid efforts

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Finding home. that was the theme of Wednesday’ night’s DEEP Arts free event at Temple B’rith Kodesh in Brighton.

The event focused on the journeys of more than 300,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing war, and the organization aiding them, JCC Krakow.

The temple displayed artwork by student refugees helped by the organization.

DEEP Arts founder Deborah Haber says there are currently more than 100 million refugees and forcibly displaced people in the world, a number that rises daily.