ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s DEEP Arts is set to get a $15,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

DEEP stands for Develop, Explore, Enrich, Perform. It has put on shows at places like the Geva Theater. These grants help to support the arts community and allow all people the ability to experience the arts.