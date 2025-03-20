Deer causes chain reaction crash in Wayne County, sending two motorcyclists to hospital

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — Two motorcyclists are in the hospital following a crash in Wayne County on Spring Green Road in the Town of Butler.

According to state police, the crash happened around 9 p.m. One of the motorcyclists hit a deer, while the second rider lost control while attempting to avoid the animal.

Emergency responders took one motorcyclist to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight. The other rider went by ambulance to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

Police report that the injuries sustained are not life-threatening.

