Attorney for ex-Hilton principal convicted of sexually abusing students, argues sleeping juror compromised trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The defense attorney for Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal convicted of sexually abusing multiple students, presented an oral argument for Ashton’s appeal on Wednesday.

Brian Shiffrin, representing Ashton, says that one juror fell asleep during the readback of testimony from the 2022 trial.

“We believe that the problem of a sleeping juror applies throughout the trial, including during the read-back of testimony,” Shiffrin told News10NBC.

The appeal was originally filed in December 2023.