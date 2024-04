Delegation visits from Rochester’s French ‘sister city’ Rennes

French delegation from "sister city" Rennes visits Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A delegation from Rochester’s sister city in France was visiting Rochester on Thursday.

The city of Rennes has had a 60-year relationship with Rochester.

On Thursday, Rennes’ major joined Rochester Mayor Malik Evans to receive the University of Rochester’s Global Engagement and Excellence Champion Award. It commends people who live up to Rochester’s motto of Meliora or even better.

This comes after Mayor Evans’ visit to Rennes last October.